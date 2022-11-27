Frosty Day Parade, Tree Lighting Postponed to Next Saturday; Limited Activities to Continue

For the second time in four years, North Castle’s Frosty Day will be curtailed because of expected inclement weather.

Town officials announced late Saturday that the Frosty Day parade and the tree lighting ceremony at Wampus Brook Park has been postponed until next Saturday, Dec. 3 with weather forecasts calling for a near 100 percent chance of significant rain throughout Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Some of the activities leading up to the time of the parade, which was scheduled to step off at 4 p.m., will continue as scheduled. The public has been directed to check www.armonkfrosty.com for updates on Sunday morning.

The parade, which will start out on Old Route 22 in Armonk, goes onto Main Street to Maple Avenue and ends at the park, will be held at 4 p.m. next Saturday followed by the tree lighting at nightfall.

This is the second time since 2019 that the parade and tree lighting had to be called off. Three years ago, there was a snowfall during the afternoon with numerous accidents in town, forcing officials to cancel the parade.

In 2020, Frosty Day was canceled in its entirety because of the pandemic.

Check for updates to this article on Sunday.