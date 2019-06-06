Free Workshop: Decorating Your Home to Sell or Dwell

“It costs just as much to paint the wrong color as it does to paint the right color!” – Susan Atwell

If you’re planning to sell your home, you want to do whatever you can to guarantee a quick sale at the best possible price. And whether it’s to sell or stay and enjoy your updates, you don’t want to waste money making mistakes or investing in preparations that won’t make a difference.

When you hear the word “staging” in relation to real estate, what comes to mind? There’s a good chance you have visions of a houseful of rented furniture, white walls, neutral colors, and a large investment of time and money, all in the hopes of selling your home quickly! Well, think again, says Susan Atwell, founder and owner of AtWell Staged Homes in Westchester.

Susan prefers to stay away from the word “staging” when she speaks with clients. Instead, she talks about decorating, preparing, cleaning, and essentially anything you can do “so that your home shines in its best light and makes a powerfully positive impression on everyone who enters.” This is certainly a huge differentiator for anyone trying to sell their home, but also great for those just moving into a new house or needing a refresh.

On Tuesday, June 18th from 7:00 – 8:30 PM, ERA Insite Realty at 370 Manville Road in Pleasantville (next to the Jacob Burns Film Center) will host a presentation by Susan on Decorating Your Home to Sell or Dwell. Susan’s goal will be to educate attendees on how minor changes can equate to major differences. She will show by example how to increase the value, beauty and salability of your home on any budget, no matter your time frame. The workshop will include:

The 3 keys to outshining the competition when selling your home

Her Top 10 DIY home staging tips guaranteed to sell homes faster

How to accentuate your home’s most attractive features using what you already have

Tips to ditch the stress, mess, and overwhelm and get it all done at lightning speed!

Susan started staging homes before she even knew that staging was a real thing. She helped some friends rearrange furniture, reposition artwork, choose paint colors, clean, clear, organize, even update a bathroom. Those homes sold lightning fast and for more than anticipated. And so, a staging business was born!

Experts explain that staged homes sell faster and for more money than homes without. As Realtors, the agents at ERA Insite see this in evidence on a regular basis. According to Dana and Wendy Topper, listing agents who have engaged Susan’s services, “Since purchasers are buying a ‘lifestyle,’ staging homes can be extremely beneficial! Susan Atwell gave our homes a new personality and transformed them into attractive spaces for modern day living.”

The event with Susan Atwell on June 18th is open to the public. Seating is limited, so please RSVP by email to ERAInsiteRealty@msn.com, or call ERA’s Pleasantville office at 914-769-2222.