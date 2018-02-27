Free Pancakes at IHOP Today, Feb. 27. On National Pancake Day, Donations Collected at Hudson Valley & Fairfield County IHOP Restaurants Will Benefit Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

For the 13th consecutive year, IHOP® restaurants nationwide will offer each guest one free short stack of its famous buttermilk pancakes on National Pancake Day Tuesday, February 27 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. in an effort to raise awareness and funds for charitable organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, is the children’s hospital for New York’s Hudson Valley and Fairfield County, Connecticut and our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. Since all donations to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals stay local, contributions made on National Pancake Day at area IHOP restaurants* will benefit Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and help improve the care of the region’s most seriously ill and injured children. Area IHOPs have raised more than $175,000 for Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital since 2013. In 2017 alone, the 11 local IHOP Restaurants raised nearly $50,000.

For every short stack of buttermilk pancakes served on National Pancake Day, IHOP guests are encouraged to make a voluntary contribution to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Donations benefit local children’s hospitals like Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which use Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals funds to build new, state-of-the-art facilities like this Fluoroscopy Imaging Suite. To learn more and to donate online, please visit the hospital’s Facebook event page or MariaFareriChildrens.org/npd.

*IHOP® Restaurants in the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County participating include:

o Westchester County: Hartsdale (S. Central Avenue); Larchmont (Boston Post Road);

Mohegan Lake (1745 East Main Street); Yonkers (Central Park Avenue)

o Fairfield County: Stamford (Summer Street)