Frank Williams Named ANYSYB Board President

Frank Williams, Jr., Executive Director of the White Plains Youth Bureau, has been named President, Board of Directors, of the Association of NYS Youth Bureaus (ANYSYB). Founded in 1971, the Association represents municipal and local Youth Bureaus and Youth Boards, not-for-profit youth service organizations and other youth development and delinquency prevention stakeholders throughout New York State. The mission of the Association is to promote the physical, emotional and social wellbeing of youth and families in New York State through a unified, statewide network of youth service programs and professionals.

ANYSYB members promote and provide youth development and delinquency prevention programs including, programs that promote physical and emotional wellness, educational achievement or civic, opioid and substance use prevention, family support services; services to prevent juvenile delinquency and recidivism, afterschool programs, programs supporting Raise the Age, services to prevent child abuse and neglect; services to avert family crises; and services to assist youth in need of crisis intervention or respite services. The ANYSYB is also committed to advocating for our children/youth/families and informing state elected officials and policy makers by providing a unified planning and advocacy network to strengthen positive youth development and youth delinquency prevention initiatives.