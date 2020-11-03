We are sad to announce that Frank A. Marcella, 92, of Pleasantville passed away on Oct. 28 surrounded by his family.

Marcella was born to Concetta and Frank Marcella on June 6, 1928, in Palermiti, Italy. He married Italia on Oct. 10, 1952, who survives him. Frank is also survived by his four children, Frank Marcella III, Carlo Marcella, Dominick Marcella and Rita Zegarelli, as well as his grandchildren, Frank Marcella IV, Lauren Murphy and Michael Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Veterans Association, the Wounded Warriors Project and Hospice Care of Westchester and Putnam.