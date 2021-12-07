Francis (Frank) Malaspina, a Peekskill resident, died Nov. 28. He was 60.

Malaspina was born in Peekskill on June 29, 1961. He was a mason contractor by trade and spent many years working with his family at Peter Malaspina & Sons, Inc.

He will most be remembered for being a devoted husband, father, brother and Pop Pop to his grandson, Jack.

Malaspina was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Maria (Zinno) Malaspina, and his brother, Robert Malaspina. He is survived by his wife, Helene (Lowenstein) Malaspina, of 36 years; children Peter (Christine) Malaspina, Emily (Thomas) Nesi and Angela (James) Malaspina; and his cherished grandson, Jack Nesi.

He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Sharon Malaspina, Anna Maria (Joseph) Smith, Peter Malaspina and Cecilia (Frank) Pugliese; his aunts, Rosaria (Giuseppe) Trolli and Ernesta Zinno, both of Italy, and Antonietta Malaspina; as well as many nieces and nephews.