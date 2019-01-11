Fox Lane Teacher Suspended for Showing ‘Inappropriate’ Content

By Sean Browne

Fox Lane High School teacher Michael Poplardo was suspended earlier this month for showing a video to his class that contained “inappropriate sexual content,” according to the Bedford Central School District.

Last year, Poplardo aired a video to his class entitled, “Fox News Reporting: The Truth About Sex and College,” which proclaims to reveal the truth about sexual assault and rape on college campuses. The district was not pleased with the teacher’s decision to show the video to his students.

“This video, which is 41 minutes long, contains inappropriate sexual content and presents a one-sided, biased political viewpoint,” the district wrote in a statement on Jan 9. “The video argues that college policies against sexual harassment are used by feminist ideologues to manipulate female students into making false claims of rape, resulting in the unfair persecution of men.”

This was the third time that Poplardo had shown inappropriate political and sexual content, the district maintained. The two previous times the district said it warned Poplardo in writing to stop.

Last month, on Dec. 6, an independent hearing officer appointed by New York State ordered that Poplardo be suspended without pay for one month, due to misconduct. Poplardo will be reinstated on Feb. 2.

The officer concluded that by showing the video Poplardo exposed his students to inappropriate sexual and violent content, undermined the district’s policy against sexual harassment, used his classroom as a means to present a particular political point of view and devoted instructional time to material that was not related to the course curriculum, according to the district’s summary of the officer’s findings.

The district offered him a settlement which included a fine of approximately one week’s salary and a requirement to undergo training and counseling. Poplardo declined, which prompted the district to bring in the hearing officer last December, according to the statement from Bedford schools.

Poplardo will be fighting the officer’s decision; he has filed court papers seeking to overturn the decision. The papers were filed after the legal deadline had already passed and the district will ask the court to dismiss the case, Bedford schools stated.

While the teacher may be at odds with the school district, Poplardo certainly has the support of at least a portion of the student body. A GoFundMe page was created by a student shortly after the suspension to help Poplardo pay his expenses.

“The lesson was intended to prepare them [students] for some of the pitfalls they might face in college,” a caption on the GoFundMe page reads. “The district administration viewed the video as controversial and suspended him without pay for one month. Both current and former students, however, were thankful for what they call, ‘Mr. Pop’s Stay Safe’ lesson.”

Currently, the account has raised $4,150 of its $8,000 goal.

Efforts to reach Poplardo have not yet been successful.