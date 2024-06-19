Fox Lane Student Killed, Another Injured in Bedford Car Crash

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Fox Lane High School senior was killed early Tuesday morning and another student was injured when the car they were traveling in crashed on Bedford Road and Edna Street in the Town of Bedford.

Dr. Robert Glass, the Bedford School District’s superintendent of schools, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon in a communication with the community that Joseph Martinez Arana had died from injuries sustained in the accident. Arana, 18, had been rushed to Westchester Medical Center.

Before Arana’s death was announced, the district stated in an earlier correspondence with the school community that both students were seniors and male.

“We are devastated to inform you that one of the students involved in the accident, Joshua Martinez Arana, has passed away,” the follow-up communication from Glass stated. “Our hearts go out to Josh’s family, and this loss is sure to raise many emotions for our entire community, especially our students.”

While the other student, who was not identified, was initially thought to have escaped the accident with minor injuries, it was later reported by the district that his injuries were more serious. He remained in critical condition.

The fatal crash occurred just two days before Fox Lane High School’s commencement ceremonies where both boys were scheduled to graduate.

Glass said that the district crisis team was mobilized with clinicians from neighboring districts that were assisting Bedford School District staff. Students who are in need of counseling will receive help, he said. Parents were urged to contact their child’s counselor or clinician if they need support.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and will ensure that supports are in place in our schools throughout the coming days,” Glass said.