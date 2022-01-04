Fox Lane Student Injured After Leaping From Third-Story Window at School

A 16-year-old Fox Lane High School student “voluntarily jumped” from a third-floor window at the school Monday morning suffering a broken leg and a teacher’s aide was injured rushing to help, Bedford police said.

The incident forced the school to issue a hold in place, where students remained in their classrooms and hallways remained clear and students and staff wait for additional instructions while first responders attended to the situation.

Bedford Police Lt. Jeff Gulick said after the female student went out the window, a teacher’s aide rushed downstairs to try and help but fell on a flight of stairs, injuring her head. He declined to speculate whether the student’s action was a suicide attempt.

Police did not have information regarding the room or portion of the building where the girl had been in just prior to the jump.

Both the student and the aide, both of whom were not identified, were transported to Westchester Medical Center, Gulick said. The student also suffered facial injuries. No update was available on their condition on Tuesday.

Principal Brett Miller sent out an e-mail just under an hour later informing families of the situation at the school. Once the hold in place was lifted, the school resumed its regular school day.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.