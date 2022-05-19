Fox Lane Middle School Teacher Placed on Administrative Leave

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Fox Lane Middle School teacher was removed from the school last Thursday after the Bedford Central School District became “aware of concerns” about the individual. District officials immediately began an investigation and the Bedford Police Department is also looking into the matter, although there were no details provided to the public.

Members of the community have provided The Examiner with the name of the teacher, who was placed on administrative leave, but the newspaper will not be publishing it at this time.

“The parents of the students involved have already been notified,” a May 12 communication from the office of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg stated. “The employee has been directed not to have contact with students pending the conclusion of the investigation. Due to confidentiality and privacy requirements, we are not permitted to release further details at this time.”

Bedford police told The Examiner that the department would not provide any details because the matter is “still under investigation because it involves minors.”

The teacher’s removal is the latest incident to bedevil the Bedford School District this year. In March, parents of special education students went public with allegations that photos had been taken of naked special education students in a Fox Lane High School bathroom and circulated on social media. Parents and community members have charged that the administration failed to act swiftly in identifying the perpetrators.

That matter also remains under investigation. The Westchester County District Attorney’s office confirmed to The Examiner last week of its involvement in that case but would not provide any additional details.