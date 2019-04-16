Fourth Democrat Enters White Plains Common Council Race

There will be a Democratic Party primary in the race for three seats on the White Plains Common Council.

Kat Brezler, who previously ran for the state Senate following the election of George Latimer as Westchester County Executive, will face off against three Democrats in the June 25 primary. She dropped out of the Senate race when she decided to support Democrat Shelly Mayer, who was elected to the Senate.

Brezler will face off against three candidates endorsed by the White Plains Democratic City Committee in February – incumbent Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson, who was first elected to the Council in 2014, as well as Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja.

Two incumbents, Milagros Lecuona and Dennis Krolian, declined to seek reelection. Both have endorsed Brezler.

Brezler, who turned 37 in March, is a first grade public school teacher in New York City. She has taught in Yonkers and the Bronx. She organized parents in their right to refuse the state’s standardized testing, as well as the “College not Combat” initiative to decrease military recruiters’ access to high school students. She has been a part of the advocacy movements for such other issues as Medicare for All, the New York Health Act and the legalization of adult-use cannabis.

Brezler has been endorsed by the Working Families Party and labor unions and progressive organizations, including the CSEA Local 860/1000, the Westchester Putnam Building Trades Council, the Alliance of South Asian American Labor, the Hispanic Democrats of Westchester and the Westchester/Putnam chapter of Working Families Party.

“I want to thank everyone that contributed to getting us on the ballot. Our filing shows the grassroots power that this campaign has,” Brezler said. “It’s not as exciting as a presidential election, but should be, because land use and development issues affect us right in our own backyard.”