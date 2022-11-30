Forum on Proposed New Fire House in Hartsdale Planned

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A public forum on an upcoming referendum on a proposed new fire house in the Hartsdale Fire District is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6. The Hartsdale Neighborhood Association will be hosting the moderated online discussion with Fire District Chief Raymond Maseda and other district representatives at 8 p.m. to outline the proposal that voters will weigh in on Tuesday, December 13.

Fire officials are seeking public approval to issue a bond for $490,000 and purchase property at 23 South Washington Avenue, located directly behind the existing fire station. This would be phase one of a multi-million-dollar, long-term plan to replace the current fire station on Central Avenue with a new building.

The bond vote on December 13 will take place the same day as the election for open fire commissioner seats. Voting at the fire station at 25 South Central Park Avenue will be held from 3 to 9 p.m.

Residents with any specific questions they would like to be addressed at the December 6 forum can be emailed to info@hartsdaleneighbors.org by December 4.

The link to join the Zoom meeting is: (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84588697623?pwd=RlJibStsL3ordUZvcWwydGI1djlaUT09 (Meeting ID: 845 8869 7623 Passcode: HNA and/or Meeting ID: 845 8869 7623 Passcode: 912829)