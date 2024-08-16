Former Yorktown Councilman Anthony Grasso Dies at 96

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Former Yorktown Councilman Anthony L. Grasso, a longtime leader in the town’s Republican Committee, died peacefully Aug. 13. He was 96.

Grasso served one term on the Town Board from 1985 to 1990, where he was liaison to the Planning Board and police and highway departments. He was also a district leader and former chair of the Yorktown Republican Committee. He often attended town meetings with his wife, Jennie Menton Grasso, as recently as this year.

“Tony loved Yorktown, and he served his community in so many capacities. He was generous with his time and spirit, and we were all enriched by his contributions,” said Supervisor Ed Lachterman. “Tony was also a friend and mentor to me. His passing is a great personal loss.”

Former Councilman Nick Bianco also referred to Grasso as a mentor.

“I am sad of Tony’s death. In a sense he was one of many people who supported my candidacy from the beginning of my entry on the Town Board. In a sense he was my mentor,” Bianco said. “I enjoyed the many times we spoke about the town at our frequent coffee stops at the JV Mall. Tony loved the Town of Yorktown, and I never heard him say a disparaging word about anyone.”

Former supervisor and current Assemblyman Matt Slater (R-Yorktown) said Grasso, who was affectionately known as Tony or TG to friends and family, was proud to call Yorktown home.

“He has left a lasting legacy that will benefit us for generations,” Slater said. “I am so honored to know him and call him a friend and consider myself lucky to learn so much from him.”

Grasso was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Tuckahoe. Self-educated and resourceful, he turned his knowledge and passion for agriculture into a successful career. As an adept agronomist and owner of Metro Milorganite, his contributions to the field left an indelible mark on the industry, according to his obituary.

He served two years in the military, with 18 months stationed in Germany, in the headquarters of the 66th Medium Tank Battalion of the Second Armored Division.

Besides his political contributions, Grasso’s dedication to the community was evident in his involvement in many civic organizations, including Circolo DaVinci, Yorktown BPOE (Elks), American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Yorktown Chamber of Commerce treasurer.

In addition, he was an Exchange Club president, a St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church trustee, a member of the Yorktown Conservation Board and past president of the O.J. Noer Turf Research Foundation at Michigan State. He was also a former commissioner of the Shrub Oak Athletic Club and a Mass lector at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak.

In 2016, Grasso was named the Grand Marshal of the Yorktown Feast of San Gennaro. He received the METGCSA Distinguished Member Award in 2023 and was honored with the Yorktown Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Fellow Award.

His personal endeavors were equally rich and fulfilling. He and his first wife, Joan O’Sullivan Grasso, who predeceased him, raised three children: Anthony Grasso, who married Lucille, Larry Grasso, and Nancy Grasso Barry, married to Kevin. He found love again with his second wife, Jennie Menton Grasso, and embraced her children: Dona Menton, Barbara Kapell, married to Joe, and Thomas Menton, married to Jackie.

The family expanded to include 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by brothers-in-law Thomas O’Sullivan and Louis Puleri, and sister-in-law Patricia O’Sullivan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A wake is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Yorktown.

Donations can be made in honor of Anthony Grasso to Tunnel to Towers www.t2t.org or Fisher House Foundation www.fisherhouse.org.