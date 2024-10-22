Former White Plains Mayor Joseph Delfino Dies at 92

Former White Plains Mayor Joseph Delfino, who was credited with guiding the city through a development renaissance during his 12 years in office, died peacefully Oct. 17. He was 92.

A lifelong White Plains resident, Delfino served 10 years on the Common Council and eight years on the Westchester County Board of Legislators before serving three terms as mayor, which started in 1998 and ended in 2009.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of everyone’s beloved White Plains Mayor Joe,” said Cynthia Delfino Birdsall, CEO and President of the YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester, on behalf of herself and her brother, Joseph. “He was not only a father to us but also a visionary who transformed White Plains into the vibrant 24-hour “Beautiful City” it is today.”

A 1950 graduate of White Plains High School, Delfino enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. It was during his service at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas that he married the love of his life, Elvira Trapp. Their marriage spanned 59 years until Elvira died in 2011.

Before running for elected office, Delfino had a successful career as an executive with Proctor & Gamble. In 1979, he was elected as a city councilman.

As mayor, Delfino’s forward-thinking leadership resulted in more than $3 billion in investments, transforming White Plains into a model of urban renewal.

Dr. Marsha Gordon, President & CEO of the Business Council of Westchester, fondly remembered Delfino, a Republican, as making a difference in the lives of countless residents.

“He had the unique ability to bring everyone together across all cultures, aisles and viewpoints to achieve the great vision he had to create a world-class city,” Gordon stated in a Facebook post. “And how he loved everything about being Mayor. He danced with Asian dragons, attended every cultural event, loved children, seniors, workers and business leaders and always showed his appreciation. And when the White Plains Performing Arts Center was born, he would watch each performance multiple times and stand outside and greet every attendee! A true man of the people.”

“His legacy will last a lifetime,” White Plains Councilwoman Jennifer Puja posted. “A family man through and through and someone who treated residents just the same—as family. Mayor Joe will be greatly missed.”

Besides his transformative work as mayor, Delfino was known for his warmth and generosity, always putting his family and friends first. He was a devoted father to his son and daughter, and a loving father-in-law to David Birdsall. In his later years, he found renewed happiness and companionship with AnnaBella Garcia Urbina, whose presence brought him great joy.

Besides his wife and parents, Joseph and Anna Delfino, he was predeceased by two brothers, Carl and Ralph.

A celebration of Delfino’s life will be held on Friday, October 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mount Carmel Church at 92 S. Lexington Ave., followed by a funeral mass on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Delfino’s memory may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.