Former White Plains Mayor, Alfred Del Vecchio, Dead at 95

Alfred Del Vecchio, former Mayor of White Plains, died Dec. 5.

Del Vecchio was the longest serving mayor in White Plains, serving four terms, from 1976 to 1993. During his tenure downtown White Plains saw significant change. Mayor Del Vecchio guided the city through the process of urban renewal, which changed the face of the central business district.

As Mayor, he oversaw the modernization of land use regulation in the city.

Mayor Del Vecchio was an early advocate for the use of energy efficient technology. Under Mayor Del Vecchio the city first tested and utilized environmentally friendly alternative fuel vehicles.

He secured permanent, direct Community Development Block Grant Program funding for the city through special federal legislation. This funding continues to be used today for neighborhood and streetscape improvements.

Mayor Del Vecchio managed the complete reconstruction and expansion of the city’s Ebersole ice-skating rink, without the loss of any skating-season time.

He acquired the closed state armory on South Broadway and arranged for its conversion to senior citizen housing and a public senior citizens’ community center still in use today.

During Mayor Del Vecchio’s tenure, a new Public Safety/City Court building was constructed to house the police department and City Courts. This was also done on time and under budget.

He secured funding for the construction of the Bronx River Parkway exit ramp to Main Street, which permitted closing of the Woodlands Place exit, thus reducing traffic in the Fisher Hill residential neighborhood.

Mayor Del Vecchio negotiated the agreements under which the federal courthouse was constructed as well as the agreements under which the Galleria was built. He built the 2,800+ space municipal parking structure at the Galleria.

Mayor Del Vecchio was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Manhattan College. He was elected to the White Plains Common Council in 1972 and served for one term before becoming Mayor. Mayor Del Vecchio had the honor of hosting President Gerald Ford in 1976, when the President visited White Plains for our country’s Bicentennial celebration.

In a statement, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said: “Mayor Del Vecchio’s family has continued to serve White Plains in various city departments, including the Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Works, and Parking Department. We send our condolences to the Del Vecchio family and our gratitude for the years of dedicated service he gave to our city.”

County Executive George Latimer released the following statement: “Westchester County mourns the passing of former White Plains Mayor Alfred Del Vecchio. Mayor Del Vecchio served the city he loved for many years and helped to shape White Plains into the city that it is today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”