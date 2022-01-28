Former Somers Phys Ed Teacher Charged with Grand Larceny

By Rick Pezzullo

A physical education teacher at Primrose Elementary School is no longer employed in the Somers School District following his recent arrest for grand larceny.

Michael Yoder, 33, of Mahopac, who also coached boys’ basketball and girls’ volleyball in the district, was charged Jan. 11 by the Carmel Police Department with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony, for allegedly stealing money from a Mahopac family where he was babysitting, according to a published report.

Carmel Police Lieutenant Stephen Kunze confirmed the arrest, but stated since detectives were still investigating the case, where Yoder was allegedly caught by a surveillance camera stealing $1,200 from the home, police were declining to release any further information until the probe was complete.

Yoder, who was employed in the district since Sept. 2021, according to his Facebook account, could face up to four years in state prison if convicted. He appeared in Carmel Town Court Jan. 25 before Town Justice Thomas Jacobellis and was released on his own recognizance.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Somers School District confirmed Friday Yoder is no longer working in the district.