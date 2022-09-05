Former Putnam County Clerk Dennis J. Sant Dies at 75

Dennis J. Sant Sr., a former Putnam County Clerk who worked 37 years in county government, died unexpectedly Aug. 26 in Carmel. He was 75.

A resident of Brewster, Sant, who was laid to rest Sept. 2 in June Cemetery in North Salem following a funeral service at First Baptist Church in Brewster, was born March 15, 1947, in the Bronx to Salvatore and Edith (Pena) Sant.

The family moved from New York City to Goldens Bridge, NY before settling in Brewster. He was a 1966 graduate of Brewster High School, 1968 graduate of Sullivan College, and an Air Force Veteran (1968-1972), stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.

Mr. Sant served 13 years as County Clerk, following 24 years as First Deputy County Clerk. He was Auxiliary past President and Trustee of the Brewster VFW Post 672 and was a big supporter of Brewster High School athletics.

“What he created with the friends of Brewster Bear page was just another great service he provided for all of us from Brewster,” Thomas Flanagan posted on a tribute page. “He was a great guy who had the ability to touch people with kindness and respect we don’t see enough of.”

Mr. Sant loved sports and excelled at football. In high school, football nights would bring out the community, and Mr. Sant never failed to give them a show of excellence on the field. Later as an adult he studied Martial Arts and excelled to the teacher level of “Sifu.”

After retirement, he continued to enjoy days at the lake, family vacations, writing, biking, moments with friends and family, and spending sunrise to sunset with his adoring wife Kathleen. Most recently, he enjoyed working on a book about hidden mysteries in Putnam County.

He loved and accomplished many things, but his greatest love, and most important decision was in 1977, when he trusted in Jesus as the Lord and savior of his life. He shared this treasure of his faith with his children and all who knew him.

If anyone met Mr. Sant as a stranger, his family said they left with a new friend. One could often find him in his backyard with music playing, a fire pit lit and enjoying another day with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Sharkey) Sant, brother Phil Sant, five children and their spouses: Dennis Sant Jr and Lora Sant, Kristina and Eric Mongillo, Dawn and Carl Lawson, Rachel and Christian Zambrano, Elizabeth and David Ramirez; and 19 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ron Sant, and his first wife Elizabeth Sant.