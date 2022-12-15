Former Peekskill Mayor Named Chairman of National Parents Group

Former Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey announced last week he has a new job advocating for children.

Rainey, a father of three who ran unsuccessfully earlier this year for the State Assembly, has accepted the position as Chair of National Parents Organization, New York Affiliate. The organization’s mission is to improve the lives of children and strengthen society by protecting every child’s right to the love and care of both parents after separation and divorce.

“The work the organization has done, the research and data-based facts, gives me pride in my views of the real best interest of our youth after divorce or separation,” Rainey stated. “My personal experiences have driven me to the fight for justice, however, not for myself, but for my children and yours. Today is one of the most exciting days of my adult life as I prepare to help ensure every child gets their rights restored and prevented from being used as a pawn in any circumstances.”

Rainey served four years as Peekskill mayor before opting not to seek reelection in 2021. He currently serves as Vice President for Fathers Are Important and is a musician who goes by the name “Noodle Noo.”

“I hope to reach every soul, every organization, political party, faith-based organization, civil activists, advocates, lobbyists, sororities, fraternities, and more, in our efforts to improve legislation and make New York a shared parenting state,” Rainey said of his new role. “Being that we’re currently graded amongst the two worse states in the nation when it comes to shared parenting, this battle may not be easy, however, it will get done.”

“I realize that the world will not be drastically changed by my efforts of change. However, I hope and pray that it will make a difference in other people’s lives in addition to those who’ve lost hope in the justice system due to horrific, adversarial experiences in a room that was designed to be a safe, equal space for families to resolve issues,” he continued. “Maybe an individual such as I, trying to implement change will be a spark that inspires others to also seek to deepen their relationships with each other, and give our children what they need and deserve. It takes a village to raise a child, we must remind the family courts of this fact.”