Former County Legislator Sue Swanson Dies at 75

Former Westchester county legislator Sue Swanson died peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 24. She was 75.

Swanson was born on Dec. 4, 1944, in Brooklyn to Gerald (Bud) and Mary Ruppert. Sue was a graduate of Fox Lane High School, became certified as a registered nurse and graduated from Mercy College. She married Donald C. Swanson on Oct. 30, 1965, and they had two children, Devin and Donna-Sue.

Swanson was elected to the Westchester County Board of Legislators in November 1991, where she represented the 3rd District. She was the chair of the legislature’s Committee on County Officers and Departments and served on the Committee on Budget and Appropriations, the Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice, the Committee on Environment and Health and the Committee on Community Affairs. Her involvement in her community was extensive.

In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and county legislator, Sue also supported her husband’s business for 30-plus years as vice president.

Swanson was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Mary. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald; her son, Devin (Sarah) Swanson and daughter Donna-Sue (Victor) Soto; her three grandsons, Jake and Luke Swanson and Luke Soto; her sister, Judie (Roger) McCandless; and nephew Scott. A private service will be held in Florida.

Her family would like to thank family and friends for their support during this difficult time. We would also like to thank the dedicated staff of Northern Westchester Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Pancreatic Association (www.american-pancreatic-association.org) in her name.