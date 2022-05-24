Former Cortlandt Planning Director John Felt Dies at 88

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Former longtime Cortlandt Planning Director John Felt died May 16. He was 88.

Felt was born on July 14, 1933, in Utica, N.Y. to Ernest and Carol Traver Felt. He had two siblings, E. Porter Felt and Elizabeth Felt Gilman. Felt graduated from New Hartford High School, Amherst College (political science), RPI (architecture) and the University of Wisconsin (planning). He also served in the New York State National Guard and on the Flight 93 Memorial Commission after 9/11.

While he enjoyed a variety of planning positions, including an interesting experience in Baltimore, his final and favorite job was as the director of planning for the Town of Cortlandt. In that role, he advised both the Town Board and the Planning Board.

“It was an honor to have worked with John Felt for many years until his retirement,” said former Cortlandt supervisor Linda Puglisi. “As director of planning it was a position he held with distinction and with pride. He was a gentleman and treated everyone fairly. John loved his family very much, his career and his life. He had many interests and I always enjoyed our many talks over the years. John will be truly missed by all who knew him and me.”

Felt is survived by his wife, Janice Goldbach Felt, of Kinderhook, N.Y.; his daughters, Marisa Felt Soulios of Calabasas, Calif. and Ginevra Felt Blumenfeld of Croton-on-Hudson and their husbands, Christopher Soulios and Harley Blumenfeld. He was also the proud grandfather of five and step-grandfather of two: Guy Bellingrath, Traver Blumenfeld, Albert Bellingrath, Elijah Blumenfeld, John Blumenfeld, Brady Soulios and Katherine Soulios.

He loved his family, travel, site inspections and long walks. His conversation and quiet humor will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, consider planting a tree or contributing to a charity of your choice in his memory.