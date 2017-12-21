Former Chappaqua Drama Teacher Assigned High Level Sex Offender Status

Former Horace Greeley High School drama teacher Christopher Schraufnagel received the highest degree of sexual offender status for sexually abusing three students on the Chappaqua campus.

New Castle Town Justice Douglas Kraus, who handed down Schraufnagel’s three year probationary sentencing on May 30, assigned a level 3 sex offender status on Thursday, which means he is a high risk of repeating the offense, and a threat to public safety. Schraufnagel must also be registered as a sex offender for life.

David Engelsher, the attorney for four of the plaintiffs in the civil suit against Schraufnagel, said he and his clients are relieved with the decision made by Kraus.

“We have been saying all along that the Chappaqua Central School District never wanted to acknowledge that a dangerous sexual predator was in their midst,” Engelsher said. “The judge’s ruling confirms what we have known all along.”

In June 2014, following allegations of improper contact with several of his students, the popular drama teacher was suspended with pay until he resigned his teaching post after 12 years on the job.

In Oct. 2015, he was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sex act, a felony, and six misdemeanor charges. In Nov., he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, endangering the welfare of a child, and one misdemeanor count for sexual abuse.

Schraufnagel, who resides in New Jersey, also admitted to abusing three of his 15-year-old students at Greeley between 2011 and 2015.

During a May 9 court appearance, Schraufnagel, 42, took full responsibility for his actions, adding that his remorse has been continual.

“I have marred three people,” he said. “I did not intend to harm these three young men.”

Seven students and their families have also filed a civil lawsuit against the former teacher and the Chappaqua School District, describing how students were subject to sexual, verbal and physical abuse and harassment by the teacher while on school grounds and that Schraufnagel provided illegal drugs and alcohol to students.