Former CFO of Carmel-Based Bible Fellowship Arrested

A man that worked for a Bible fellowship apparently didn’t follow the holy book’s teachings after he was allegedly caught stealing from his employer.
New York State Police arrested David Eldredge, 54, for grand larceny in the 2nd degree after an investigation revealed he allegedly stole funds from the Carmel-based Children’s Bible Fellowship during his time as chief financial officer.
Investigators began a probe into possible embezzlement of funds from the religious non-profit in July 2017 after fellowship officials discovered and reported that a larceny occurred, according to state police. The investigation uncovered that during Eldredge’s 12-year tenure as CFO, he stole more than $100,000, authorities said. The funds were redirected to pay for personal expenses of Eldredge, state police allege.
Eldredge, who lives in Wisconsin, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the Waushara, WI Sheriff ’s Office and extradited to New York where he was arraigned in the Town of Carmel Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and must reappear on Feb. 26.
According to the Children’s Bible Fellowship, its goal “is to disciple those we come in contact with through our various programs as they grow in their knowledge of Christ, because we believe they are valuable in God’s eyes. We have designed our programs to provide solid biblical teaching that undergirds our year round ministry.”
The CEO of the fellowship, Sean Stewart, addressed the arrest on the fellowship’s website and revealed further details. Stewart wrote that last summer the ministry leadership uncovered accounting irregularities in their financial records and that Eldredge admitted “some culpability” in the matter to the board of directors.
The fellowship then hired an independent CPA to more accurately determine the nature of the irregularities, Stewart wrote, and then the CPA’s findings were turned over to the state police.
“While we are deeply saddened by this revelation, we are appreciative for the cooperating with their efforts as this unfortunate situation continues to move toward closure,” Stewart wrote.
Since the alleged theft happened, Stewart said fellowship leaders have been working with the guidance of the board and independent professionals to put stricter standards in place for all of the organization’s financial matters.
“We promise to remain vigilant and act with transparency moving ahead,” Stewart wrote. “We sincerely appreciate your continued generosity and support for the work we do at Children’s Bible Fellowship.”