Forest O’ Fears Opens in Ossining Just Before Halloween

Halloween is creeping into Ossining next weekend as the town presents the fifth annual Forest O’ Fears haunted attraction.

The event, which will take place at Cedar Lane Park in Ossining on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, will take attendees through a two-story Garage of Horror and that will lead to a haunted hayride through the Forest of Fears, which will provide enough nightmares to last until Thanksgiving. Executive Director Fern Quezada said the haunted attraction is restricted to those ages 13 and older due visual and audio disturbances and scary images.

“This design will provide scary scenarios that will play on your fears of the dark and confined spaces,” explained Quezada. “I was so excited creating the two-story haunted garage. I scared myself in there.”

Along with the frightening attractions, the parks football field will be transformed into a Haunted Halloween Village. There, attendees can enjoy carnival games, a solar powered merry-go-round, food, drinks, a balloon corn maze, music by DJ Johnny G and entertainment for all ages, including a fire display performed by Flaming Barrel of Monkeys Entertainment.

In addition, visitors can wander through a haunted enclosure and take a ride through the forbidden forest. A kid-friendly hayride will also be provided.

The Halloween Village is free for haunted attraction ticket holders, Quezada said. For non-ticket holders it will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will include five free game passes. Four additional game passes can be purchased for $1.

With roughly 130 volunteers, Quezada said skilled actors will provide enough thrills for everyone to enjoy.

“Our goal is to provide a safe experience that is good and fun for the whole family and really puts you in the Halloween spirit,” Quezada said. “With haunted attractions that are overtly scary or not scary enough, we’re right in the middle. We have the scary effects as well as providing things for families to do together.”

Quezada added that the event wouldn’t be possible or successful without the support of the Town of Ossining, Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg, the town board, the Park and Recreation department, and the events coordinators and volunteers.

“Without all of their support and help this event wouldn’t be what it’s become today,” said Quezada, who added the ticket sales have increased from 400 tickets a night to 700 this year. “Without them I would not be getting anything done.”

Forest O’ Fears will take place on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27 from to 10 p.m. at Cedar Lane Park in Ossining. Appropriate attire is requested. No flip-flops. The event is cash only.

It is recommended attendees purchase tickets for the Forest O’ Fears haunted attraction online prior to the event. Tickets are $18 online and $20 in cash the night of the event. The Halloween Village is free for haunted attraction ticket holders. For non-ticket holders, it will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets will include five free game passes. Four additional game passes can be purchased for $1.

Guests will experience audio and visual disturbances, low visibility, strobe lights, fog, damp and/or wet conditions, and encounter uneven walking surfaces in a physically demanding environment. Those who are pregnant, suffer from claustrophobia, heart, back or respiratory problems, or are prone to seizures should not participate in the haunted attraction. All guests will voluntarily assume all risks and dangers associated with each attraction.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.forestofears.org/.