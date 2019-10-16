For an Enjoyable Theater Experience, ‘An American in Paris’ Fits the Bill

By Evelyn J. Mocbeichel

Fantastic entertainment continues at the Westchester Broadway Theatre (WBT) with the recently opened “An American in Paris,” one of the most lavish productions to grace the Elmsford theater’s stage. It runs through Nov. 24 and is the perfect venue to invite family and friends.

The story is about a young American soldier, a beautiful French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret and realizes he is not her only suitor.

“An American in Paris” written in 1928, rapidly became one of George Gershwin’s most famous compositions. The 1951 MGM film starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron was inspired by Gershwin’s score and became one of the studio’s most acclaimed and famous movie musicals, winning six Academy Awards.

The stage musical was inspired by the film and features a score which includes the Gershwin songs “I Got Rhythm,” “S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” “Stairway to Paradise,” “They Can’t Take That Away” as well as the title song.

The WBT production stars Brandon Haagenson as Mulligan, Deanna Doyle as Lise Dassin, Erika Amato as Madame Baurel, Tommaso Antico as Adam Hochberg, Lauren Sprague as Milo Davenport and Jonathan Young as Henri Baurel. Supporting cast members include Danielle Behrens, Rachel Beiswenger, Joseph Cullinane, Jamie Foord, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Leeds Hill, Katy Kauffman, Ian Knauer, Ryan Lambert, Garrett Marks, Leisa Mather, Georgina Moore, Collin Sanderson, Rebecca Shulla, Joey Simon, Charity Van Tassel, Kate Wesler, and Kent Zimmerman.

The production was directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford, with Joseph Culliname as associate choreographer. Musical direction is by Ryan Wise, set design by Steve Loftus, lighting design by Andrew Gmoser and sound design by Mark Zuckerman. The costume designer is Keith Nielsen, with wig and hair design by Gerard Kelly and the production stage manager is Victor Lukas. Lisa Tiso is the associate producer.

For tickets and information, call 914-592-2222 or visit www.BroadwayTheatre.com. For information about or reservations for luxury boxes for private parties of 6 to 22, call 914-592-8730. Additional features include an expanded dinner menu, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, private powder room and luxury box reserved parking. Dinner and show range from $61 to $91, plus tax, depending on the performance chosen. Beverage service and gratuities are not included in the ticket price. Discounts are available for children, students and senior citizens at selected performances. Check the website for ongoing special offers.

Weekday matinees are scheduled on Wednesdays and Thursdays and some Fridays. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. with showtime at 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances are preceded by dinner at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m. There are Sunday matinees with lunch at noon and the show at 1:30 p.m. For Sunday evening performance, dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. with showtime at 7 p.m.