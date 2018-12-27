Foodies, Check This Out: Food Truck Fest Coming to Mt. Kisco

A new community event is coming to Mount Kisco next spring that promises to be a foodie’s delight that will benefit Leonard Park at the same time.

The Village Board approved a proposal from Superintendent of Recreation Joanne Aquilino last week to hold the Spring Fling Food Truck Festival. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 from 12 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot behind Village Hall. The rain date is May 19.

“This has been something I have wanted to do for a while,” Aquilino said.

Aside from a variety of food that will be made available from an estimated 10 to 20 food trucks, attendees 21 and older will be able to buy alcoholic beverages from a beer and wine garden, Aquilino said. There will be music, rides and games, including a bouncy house for children, Aquilino added. The event will be organized by the village’s Recreation Department.

“I love the idea,” Deputy Mayor Jean Farber said.

There will be a $5 fee for adults to enter and vendors will be charged $200 for a spot at the festival, Aquilino said. Bracelets will be worn by anyone 21 and older to allow them to purchase alcoholic beverages, provided village officials don’t have a change of heart.

Aside from offering an opportunity to try various foods and beverages, the festival will raise money for the municipally-owned Leonard Park. Aquilino said that the department, for example, is looking to replace the playground equipment at the park and proceeds would pay for a portion of that expense. She hopes the festival will raise a few thousand dollars.

Attending vendors will keep the money earned from selling their food and beverages, she said.

The parking lot behind Village Hall has been selected as the festival’s site because the Leonard Park Committee does not want it held at the park, Aquilino said.

“With some of the deed restrictions we just couldn’t get all the committee members on board to do this in Leonard Park,” she said.

Trustee Peter Grunthal said he understood why the committee opposed holding the festival at the park because the deed does not allow for commercial activities, he said. The food stand at the park that operates seasonally is there to serve people using the village pool, Grunthal said.

Schleimer, the board’s dissenting vote, said she wasn’t opposed to having a food truck festival; however, she was concerned about alcohol sales, particularly at an event that promises to attract families with children.

“I’m not 100 percent comfortable with that,” Schleimer said.

Aquilino said there originally wasn’t a plan to sell beer and wine, but since the festival wouldn’t be held at Leonard Park she felt alcohol sales could be included. However, the sales could be eliminated if that causes difficulties, she said.

Trustee Isi Albanese said it is expensive to obtain a liquor license from the state for one day. As a result, that may discourage many of the vendors from selling alcohol.

Grunthal said alcohol should be allowed. Beer and wine were sold at SeptemberFest and the village has not had a problem with alcohol being sold at other events, he said.

The board agreed to have Aquilino and the Recreation Department decide whether alcohol will be sold. However, if wine and beer sales are scrapped, the festival should be relocated to Leonard Park, Picinich said.

Aquilino said there would likely be more foot traffic behind Village Hall.