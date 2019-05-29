Food is One of Travel’s Greatest Pleasures

By Richard Levy

One of the greatest pleasures of being a travel writer is the delectable, exotic and outstanding gourmet foods I get to experience. Yes, food is just as important to me as the historic World Heritage site visits for my writing assignments.

So since you can’t visit my favorite restaurants around the world, I’ve shared some of my favorites around where I live in Hastings-on-Hudson. Michelin Guide includes restaurants that are “Worth a Detour” and the outstanding restaurants I’ve shared with you are all absolutely worth a detour.

Bread & Brine. Located at 19 Main St. in Hastings-on-Hudson, it is unequivocally the best seafood restaurant in Westchester. It’s like eating in a seafood shack somewhere on the coast of Maine.

To start, devour their delicious grilled octopus with chorizo, ceviche or amazing fish tacos. I love the to-die-for overflowing lobster roll. My favorite dish is their rice bowl with mounds of seared tuna, spicy crab, charred avocado, soy egg on a bed of sticky rice sprinkled with furikake, a Japanese seasoning. Order the clam chowder, it’s the best you ever had with its melt-in-your-mouth clams. Their fish is so fresh and delicious you’d think it jumped out of the ocean that morning.

The Rare Bit. This Dobbs Ferry restaurant at 23 Cedar St. has “gourmet British fare,” which sounds like an oxymoron, but every delectable entree on their dinner menu will enlighten your senses. You’d expect to see Harry and Megan at the next table.

I love their scallop crudo or try their unique Scotch egg (a delicious egg-shaped sausage with soft boiled egg hidden inside). You can taste the steak & stout pie with chunks of steak, mushrooms and potatoes and the light and crispy fish and chips is better than anything I had in London.

From their inventive entrees, to their beautiful presentation of each dish and impeccable service, you’ll be sure to leave shouting “God save the queen.” Harvest on Hudson. With spectacular vistas of soaring cliffs on the riverfront, this gem, located at 1 River St. in Hastings-on-Hudson, reminds me of the White Cliffs of Dover. Their food is what you’d expect to find in a Two-Star Michelin restaurant. Having lunch on their outside landscaped veranda is like being transported to Bellagio on Lake Como, Italy.

To start, I love their braised baby artichokes. Splurge and share their spectacular seafood tower of oysters, clams, king crab and shrimps with your significant other. Try their inventive Wagyu Beef Carpaccio with black truffles, parmesan and arugula or baked dates wrapped in bacon and stuffed with gorgonzola cheese.

My favorite entrees are their authentic pastas. If you close your eyes, you’ll think you’re eating in a quaint little restaurant in Tuscany with mama cooking in the kitchen. Order their fettucine in sea urchin butter and jumbo lumped crab or linguini in white clam sauce with a crown of delicious clams. For you carnivores, you’ll love their braised beef shoulder or Hudson Valley Rabbit Scarpariello.

Red Hat on the River. The undisputed queen of Westchester restaurants, it is perched on the Hudson at 1 Bridge St. in Irvington. It’s where you’ll discover the very inventive and hardy “brasserie comfort menu” selections.

To start, I love their spicy yellowfin tuna tartar or house-made rillettes of classic French duck and heirloom pork confit. My favorite entrees include the Moules Frites “Aux Les Halles.” (Prince Edward Island mussels, steamed with garlic, white wine, shallots and red hat frites.) They’re as mouthwatering as any devoured in France. Or try the ginger soy-glazed cod or grilled double cut Berkshire pork chop with its savory apple and country ham pudding.

In the event you should spot me stuffing myself at one of my favorite places, don’t hesitate to say hello. Bon appetit.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now prolific travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative new products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.