Food Collection Drive to Be Held in Mt. Kisco This Sunday

State Sen. Peter Harckham will be holding a food drive on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from Mount Kisco Elementary School, at 47 W. Hyatt Ave. in Mount Kisco.

“Food insecurity and hunger continue to afflict residents in our communities because of the economic devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harckham said. “It is up to all of us to help as much as we can.”

Along with members of his team and a group of volunteers, Harckham will be collecting food that will be donated to the Mount Kisco Interfaith Food Pantry, which helps feed some of the neediest members of the community, including many seniors. Neighbors Link and the Bedford Teachers Association are also serving as partners for the event.

Harckham has held two food drives in the past few weeks – one each in Sleepy Hollow and Peekskill – and collected nearly 20,000 pounds of food and more than $6,700 in cash donations so far.

This will be a drive-through, drop-off event. No food will be distributed; it will only be collected.

For those interested in donating food, the items most needed include canned fruits and vegetables (low sugar and low sodium preferred); shelf-stable milk; peanut butter and jelly; dried beans; canned tuna, sardines, meats/protein; rice and pasta; cereal; and cooking oil (vegetable, olive or canola).

Donations of protective face masks and gloves are needed as well. Those who make a donation will receive a travel-sized bottle of hand sanitizer.