Florine “Peggy” Eisele, 98, entered the Lord’s kingdom at the Vermont Veterans Home surrounded by her family on Apr. 13.

She was born to Julian and Lena “Dixie” (Ward) Smith in Norfolk, Va. The family moved to Peekskill. After college in New York City and the beginning of World War II, she answered the call to service and joined the U.S. Navy. In 1942, Peggy attended the Naval War College in Rhode Island and went on to serve as a cryptographer stationed at Pearl Harbor for which she was awarded a commendation for her service with the U.S. Naval Communications Intelligence Organization. Peggy was always proud of her military service.

After the war, she met and married Edward Eisele, also of Peekskill. Peggy and Ed raised their family in Millwood. She was employed at the post office and Bankers Trust in Chappaqua. In retirement, they relocated to her second love, the Adirondacks, making Piercefield, N.Y. their home. Wherever Peggy lived, she enjoyed people. She was the consummate hostess and often entertained family, friends and neighbors in her home.

Peggy enjoyed her Adirondack senior hiker’s group, playing bridge and traveling. She lived many years at Saranac Village at Will Rogers in Saranac Lake. During those years, she attended the dedication to the World War II Monument as well as flying to Washington D.C. with the North Country Honor Flight. When independent living became too difficult, she moved to Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, Vt.

Left to treasure her memory are her children, Edward (Donna), Polly and William (Patricia). She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Peggy was predeceased by her husband and parents.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, 20 Church St., Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12983. There were no calling hours. Peggy was a member of St. Luke’s the Beloved Physician Episcopal Church in Saranac Lake. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home with Reverend Andy Cruz-Lilligard officiating. Peggy will rest next to her husband in the Gale Cemetery in Piercefield immediately following the funeral service. COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect. All guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Tri-Lakes Humane Society in care of the Fortune-Keough Funeral Home, 20 Church St., Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12983. Family and friends can also leave condolences and sign the online guest book at www.fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com.