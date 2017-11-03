Fleming, Madigan Vie for Kent Supervisor Post

Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming, a Democrat, looks to serve another two years as she goes up against former Kent councilwoman Patricia Madigan, a Republican. The term runs for two years.
Maureen Fleming
During her nearly four years as town supervisor in Kent, Maureen Fleming believes she can point to a record that warrants another term in office.
Fleming, calling herself a fiscal conservative, stressed she hasn’t raised taxes in four years and given residents a sense of relief by keeping spending level. She said she helped bring professionalism back to town hall and there have been improvements made to equipment inventory.
Fleming noted there is more transparency in town hall and residents have a stronger dialogue with town officials. A public hearing is held during the span of at least two meetings, rather than just once to gather as much input as possible.
Regarding the budget, Fleming said some fat has been cut from the expenditure plan. Alternative health insurance will also be offered in the near future that could cut down on costs for the town and employees.
To improve business development, Fleming said she’s working with the county’s Economic Development Corporation and real estate agents in the area. She said there is hope to attract a development on Route 52 that could lead to two hotels, an indoor waterpark, and places to eat that could result in 200 jobs.
“Kent wants to be open for business,” Fleming said. “I really feel that we’re on the verge of a very big step for Kent.”
When addressing the controversial concrete plant, Fleming couldn’t speak much about it because the homeowners association she’s part of filed an Article 78 against the Zoning Board of Appeals for determining the plant could operate along Route 52. She stands by asking the ZBA to reopen a hearing about the concrete plant, which ZBA members took offense to and then resigned shortly after that request.
Fleming also highlighted union deals have been struck with little infighting and said she works well with the highway department to ensure roads and other town assets are taken care of. She’s happy to see a lakes association in town was created, considering the lakes have had to dangerous blue-green algae in them.
Fleming wants to continue to cultivate a “small town atmosphere” with community gatherings at the town center like the winter fest or pumpkin glow.
“We need to engender more of a sense of community and give back to the people who work so hard to live here,” Fleming said.
Fleming believes she’s been responsive and available to residents. Regardless of political party, Fleming said she’s able to work well with other local, county, and state officials.
“I think if people vote for me, I think we’re going to keep moving forward,” Fleming said. “I don’t want to go backward. We’re putting Kent back on the map.”
Patricia Madigan
Patricia Madigan is running for Town of Kent supervisor because she believes the town deserves more and isn’t reaching its full potential with the current supervisor.
“We’re not moving forward the way we should be,” Madigan, a former councilwoman, said. “Things have not changed.”
Madigan pointed to the lack of new businesses in area and argued if more economic development doesn’t come into town, it’ll make property taxes higher. She said being so close to the county seat in Carmel, if the town is able to structure itself properly, it can draw professional office jobs into the community. She’d like to work with the Putnam Industrial Development Agency and Economic Development Corporation to find a way to get those jobs into the town.
Madigan said she would like to see the Route 52 corridor become more of a main street and would pursue grants to further that cause.
When asked about the job Supervisor Maureen Fleming has done, Madigan said she’s been disappointed. Madigan, along with other Republicans, supported Fleming when she ran against old supervisor Kathy Doherty four years ago, but Madigan said there has been a “lack of achievements.”
Madigan said there’s been little ability to work with other boards and volunteer committees and town employees. When asked about the entire Zoning Board of Appeals resigning, Madigan called it unfortunate and said it should have never reached the point where every member stepped down. She argued better leadership might have prevented it and suggested a meeting between the town board and ZBA could have been brokered to come to an understanding.
When addressing the concrete plant along Route 52 disliked by many nearby residents, Madigan vowed to support legislation brought forward by Councilman Paul Denbaum that would outlaw those businesses in the town except in one district in town.
Madigan said she would bring better communication skills to town hall and there would be more cohesiveness within the town board and with volunteers.
Madigan vowed to make the supervisor job her only duty and would retire from her job with Cornell Cooperative Extension before she took office if she won. She would make herself available to residents, businesses and other people within the county.
“I can bring more to town government than has been brought these past three and a half years,” Madigan said. “Somebody’s got to step forward.”