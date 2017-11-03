Fleming, Madigan Vie for Kent Supervisor Post

Fleming noted there is more transparency in town hall and residents have a stronger dialogue with town officials. A public hearing is held during the span of at least two meetings, rather than just once to gather as much input as possible.

Regarding the budget, Fleming said some fat has been cut from the expenditure plan. Alternative health insurance will also be offered in the near future that could cut down on costs for the town and employees.

To improve business development, Fleming said she’s working with the county’s Economic Development Corporation and real estate agents in the area. She said there is hope to attract a development on Route 52 that could lead to two hotels, an indoor waterpark, and places to eat that could result in 200 jobs.

“Kent wants to be open for business,” Fleming said. “I really feel that we’re on the verge of a very big step for Kent.”

When addressing the controversial concrete plant, Fleming couldn’t speak much about it because the homeowners association she’s part of filed an Article 78 against the Zoning Board of Appeals for determining the plant could operate along Route 52. She stands by asking the ZBA to reopen a hearing about the concrete plant, which ZBA members took offense to and then resigned shortly after that request.

Fleming also highlighted union deals have been struck with little infighting and said she works well with the highway department to ensure roads and other town assets are taken care of. She’s happy to see a lakes association in town was created, considering the lakes have had to dangerous blue-green algae in them.

Fleming wants to continue to cultivate a “small town atmosphere” with community gatherings at the town center like the winter fest or pumpkin glow.

“We need to engender more of a sense of community and give back to the people who work so hard to live here,” Fleming said.

Fleming believes she’s been responsive and available to residents. Regardless of political party, Fleming said she’s able to work well with other local, county, and state officials.