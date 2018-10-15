Fleming Alleges Odell Campaign Misused Email Info

There is less than a month before the election for Putnam County executive, and the two candidates for the position continue to throw jabs at each other. Kent Supervisor and Democrat Maureen Fleming alleged last week Republican incumbent MaryEllen Odell potentially committed campaign finance violations when she sent out an email soliciting volunteers for a campaign effort in the Town of Kent. The email, which was sent two weekends ago, was seeking people to “plaster” Kent with “Odell for County Executive” signs, seemingly a direct shot at Fleming who has been the supervisor there for five years. The problem, Fleming asserted in a statement, is that campaign email was sent to governmental addresses. The example provided by the campaign showed the email was sent from odell4pc@gmail.com to a Town of Southeast governmental address, with the name of the person redacted.

Fleming, offering her strongest words yet against Odell, said the county was being led by “a bully who demands loyalty.” “Odell has created a hostile work environment for public employees and officials all across this county. The fear of risking their jobs if they don’t support Odell is real among county employees,” Fleming stated. “Elected officials worry that opposing Odell will mean that their towns and villages will be denied county services. That is plain wrong, and anti- democratic.”

But Odell strongly rejected that notion, expressing disappointment toward Fleming’s strong statement. She said her campaign staff told her that a person keeps signing up for campaign information and updates using a government address. Odell denied that she is using contact information she has as county executive for campaign use. “We are not soliciting this person, this person is in fact signing on to our campaign emails,” Odell claimed. “It’s really quite the opposite of what she’s alleging.” Odell also scoffed at the notion that elected officials fear she will deny towns services from the county if officials in those towns speak out against her. She said in Kent whenever the highway department needs assistance, the county is eager to help.