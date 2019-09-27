Fleeing Burglary Suspects Nabbed by Westchester County Patrol Officers

Three burglary suspects arrested by Westchester County Police on Tuesday as they attempted to flee on the Hutchinson River Parkway are being held without bail at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Rye Brook Police Department broadcast a description of a vehicle wanted in connection with a burglary that had just occurred in the village. County Police patrol officers began to check the Hutchinson River Parkway and an officer located the vehicle in the vicinity of Wilmot Road in New Rochelle. Following a traffic stop, the three suspects were taken into custody and transported to County Police headquarters in Hawthorne.

The trio is suspected of committing burglaries in other Westchester communities. Detectives assigned to the Real Time Crime Center and the General Investigations Unit are assisting multiple departments with ongoing investigations into the suspects.

County Police on Tuesday charged the three suspects with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, a felony, in connection with burglary proceeds found in their vehicle.

The suspects are identified as Bronx residents Thomas A. Ricketts, 28, Latiek M. Frazer, 26, and Omar S. Willis, 28. The suspects were arraigned Wednesday evening in New Rochelle City Court and were ordered held without bail at the County Jail.