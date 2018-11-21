Fizdale Brought Out the Ax But Knicks Swept on Road Trip

The forthrightness and compassion of NY Knicks Head Coach David Fizdale was indicated in my preview of the 2018-19 NY Knicks season. And who would bring an actual ax into the Knicks locker room on their three-game road trip to motivate his team, except for someone who is trusted and admired by his players.

Fizdale brought the ax into the locker room the day after his team was blown-out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 128-103, on Nov.16, in Oklahoma. The ax was used as a motivational tool to spark and create unity among his club.

“My thing to these guys is what we are trying to do, is chop down a big tree,” explained Fizdale, regarding progressing this season “If you’re paying attention to if the tree is falling, you are never going to get the tree down,” explained Fizdale.

The first-year Head Coach had the entire team sign the ax to create a covenant of unity and positivity without focusing on the negative aspects thus far this season. “So the ax is just a symbol of us chopping down this tree. Everyday putting in the work with the right attitude and not letting little things linger but keeping our eyes on the task getting better,” said Fizdale.

Still in all, the Knicks who departed the MSG Training Facility in Tarrytown with a 4-10 record on Nov. 13, were swept on the road and lost their fifth straight game to the Orlando Magic 131-117, to come home with a 4-13 record.

The orange-and-blue’s best game on the three-game road swing was against the New Orleans Pelicans, on Friday, Nov. 16. The Knicks led by as much as 19 points while holding Anthony “Mr. Everything” Davis down for the first quarter. But Davis exploded in the second quarter for 21 points and finished the game with 43 points and 17 rebounds.

The Knicks played well but could not close out the victory, while leading until 2:33 of the fourth quarter. They were outscored in the fourth quarter 41-28 by the Pelicans and lost 124-129.

The Knicks were also outscored by the Orlando, 33 -25, in fourth quarter, including a 16-4 run by the Magic in last frame. This is a negative the Knicks should not dwell on but correct quickly; finishing games. Better get the ax out again Fizdale!