Fitness Trainer to Hold Healthy Eating Workshop at Mediterraneo, White Plains

If you’ve ever had questions or concerns about your diet and fitness regimen, head over to Mediterraneo in White Plains for a special workshop where Equinox fitness trainer Christian Palmer will ease your dietary woes.

The Armonk-based gym is holding a free event on Jan. 17, where Palmer, a personal trainer at Mamaroneck Equinox, will discuss diet myths and the essential guidelines to meal planning, healthy grocery shopping, nutrition, exercise and how to save time, calories and money.

“I want to influence as many people as possible and introduce the fact that healthy food can be fun to eat,” Palmer said. “Everyone can achieve better health no matter what. It can work if you find the right diet.”

Palmer, 31, who became a personal trainer five years ago, grew a passion for fitness as a teenager growing up in Orange County. While an avid sports player and eventual professional bodybuilder, Palmer decided to invest his time learning about nutrition when his mother developed diabetes. He said he wanted to learn more so he could help her feel better.

“I was able to help my mom overtime improve her diabetes, and she’s fully recovered,” Palmer said.

Next week, Palmer said he will use his expertise to debunk diet myths and help those develop a lifestyle balancing healthy eating, affordable shopping and fitness. He said most people believe dieting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle needs to be regimented or fixated on boring and tasteless foods, but the right diet can work when people shop efficiently and are aware of what healthy foods look like.

The 90-minute seminar, which is open to non-members as well as Equinox members, will provide attendees with a suggested guideline for healthy eating and a time effective plan to reconstruct your grocery shopping routine. Palmer will also advise attendees on good quality foods, explaining the difference between certain types of eggs, nutrition bars and proteins.

“People like doing the popular diets but they stop doing them after a while,” Palmer said. “Listening to your body is more important than claiming to follow a specific regiment. If there’s a food that doesn’t make you feel good, reduce the amount you eat or eliminate it. Get in touch with what your body feels like when you eat something.”

Palmer will also highlight the benefits of exercise, stressing how valuable it is for mental and physical health. Exercise is a great way to have your own space and time for yourself to get your brain going, he said.

Following the 30-minute presentation, Palmer will be available to answer questions. Palmer will also stress the importance of dispelling nutrition myths and make sure people focus on their dietary goals.

“I’ll give you the best information I have on the successes I’ve had,” Palmer said. “Your health is up to you, but I want to teach people to live healthier lives and prove that it’s easier to obtain than they might think.”

The Equinox event will be held at Mediterraneo, located at 89 Main Street in White Plains, on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free for members and non-members, but attendees must RSVP to reserve a spot. Food and drinks will be provided. To RSVP or for more information, call 914-219-1601 or email Amy.jethmal@equinox.com.