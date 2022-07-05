Fire Heavily Damages Former White Plains Linen Building in Peekskill

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An early morning fire last week heavily damaged the former home of White Plains Linen in Peekskill.

Peekskill firefighters responded to century-old building in the area of Highland and Constant Avenues and North Division Street about 1 a.m. June 28 and were assisted by emergency responders from Croton-on-Hudson, Montrose, Mohegan Lake, Cortlandt, Yorktown and Continental Village.

Firefighters battled the blaze in the more than 40,000-square-foot structure for more than three hours. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

White Plains Linen occupied the facility for many years before relocating to John Walsh Boulevard.

In March, developer Daniel Martin presented a plan to the Peekskill Common Council to build a nine-story, 297 rental apartment project on the site.

“The Constant Lofts” is a proposed $100 million investment that would include 249 one-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom market-rate units, ranging in size from 480 to 1,060 square feet.

The development would also have 446 parking spaces, 45,000 square feet of green space, and a three-story, 12,000-square-foot building in the front that could be used as an art gallery and community functions.