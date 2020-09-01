Fire Extinguished in Chappaqua at Cable Company Location

The Chappaqua Fire Department extinguished a structure fire early Tuesday morning at a location a cable company occupied at 25 Memorial Drive.

It took firefighters about a half-hour to knock down the main body of the fire and another approximately 90 minutes to open all the walls and ceilings to ensure there were no hidden pockets of fire, Chief Russell Maitland said. The building, used by a cable company apparently for storage, was unoccupied by any people at the time of the fire.

“The cause of the fire is currently being investigated with no conclusions yet,” Maitland stated in an email interview.

“It was a residential structure that looked like [it] was converted,” he added. “It was a cable company based in Wisconsin and the entire first floor was filled with cable set top boxes.”

The Chappaqua Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 12:56 a.m. after New Castle Police reported the blaze.

Firefighters from Thornwood, Pleasantville, Millwood and Mt. Kisco all assisted Chappaqua. The Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Westchester EMS Paramedics and the Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance were also on hand. The Armonk Fire Department staffed Chappaqua Fire Department headquarters as the other neighboring departments battled the flames.