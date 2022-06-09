Fine Jewelry Designer Takes Plunge With New Shop, Piercing Bar

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

It makes sense that if Ali Weiss would change careers, her new venture would be that of a jewelry designer.

Like many people, Weiss has been a jewelry lover for many years, but it takes more than purely a desire to switch from speech pathology to blazing a path in a new field.

But a fortuitous chance meeting with designer Helen Ficalora about 20 years ago gave Weiss the leg up to not only work in the business but learn the ropes about what designing your own pieces is all about.

“I started to work for her (and) that’s how I got into the business,” Weiss said. “I started working for her for a couple of years and selling her stuff and her designs. Then I started branching out and doing some of my own things that complemented her line, not compete with her line.”

Weiss has been designing her own pieces now for the past 16 years – fine jewelry that includes earrings, necklaces, charms, chains and bracelets through her Ali Weiss Jewelry brand – and selling them through trunk shows and other special events.

Last year she took the plunge and opened her own store in downtown Armonk.

The popularity of ear-piercing convinced Weiss that a jewelry store and piercing bar would be a hit in the town she and her family call home. She combines the fun aspect of shopping for edgy, eclectic pieces but still demanding quality; every piece uses at least 14-karat gold with diamonds and precious stones.

Weiss also likes to break the so-called rules where fine jewelry is worn only with formal wear.

“So that’s really why I decided to open my store, it’s because of the piercing bar,” she said. “That to me is so much fun and people love it and it just makes it a little bit different. There are Willoughby stores around town, and everywhere there are so many people in the jewelry business, and I think that’s what makes our store different. The way our style is it’s on the edgier side and on the more fun, wearable side.”

Weiss also wanted to make sure that she entrusted someone reliable who specialized in piercing, unlike some places at the malls. The piercing at the store is performed by Keri D’Angelo. Only ears are pierced, not other body parts, she said.

As someone who has always enjoyed getting multiple ear piercings so she could be creative with her own look, Weiss’s customers can try to create their own image that they feel comfortable with.

“I’ve always liked the look of earrings up and down my ears,” Weiss said. “I love styling my ears, making it look like fun. To me, it’s just such an accessory right off my face.”

Weiss often gets inspired by other pieces she sees elsewhere and puts her unique twist to work. She also designs something nearly every day.

Once she has completed her work, Weiss has jewelry makers in Manhattan and abroad to craft her pieces.

“There’s specialty, there’s longevity to the piece, it’s not going to turn colors, you can wear it in the water, it isn’t like it’s going to turn your ear or your finger black because it’s not real gold,” Weiss said. “There’s no plating on it, so no plating is going to come off.”

While all of her work is fine jewelry, it’s also reasonably priced, relatively speaking. Single earrings start at $125 to $150 each and go up from there depending on the amount of gold and the number of stones in the piece.

Opening her retail space has Weiss excited about not just selling jewelry but helping customers find the piece that best suits them.

“Whatever it is, I want my client to feel so good and happy and excited and that, to me, brings me the most joy,” Weiss said.

Ali Weiss Jewelry is located at 384 Main St. in Armonk. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call 914-430-3001, e-mail hello@aliweissjewelry.com or visit www.aliweissjewelry.com.