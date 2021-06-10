Films on Purpose, New Collaborative to Hold Outdoor Movie Screening

Films on Purpose will be holding an outdoor movie screening of “The Biggest Little Farm” Thursday evening, June 10 at Co-Lab, formerly the United Methodist Church at 70 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville.

“The Biggest Little Farm” is an award-winning documentary about bringing a farm back to life after years of neglect. New farmers, the Chester family, work with nature – not against it – to create a living system of biodiversity where each plant, animal and insect contributes to the health of the land.

The CO-LABorative community garden is a venture of Co-Lab, a new community space in Pleasantville for connection, contemplation and collaboration. At the garden, friends and neighbors come together to grow food for themselves and for others. Local residents have been working since March, digging a terraced garden, laying wood chip paths and adding compost to the garden beds for the hundreds of seedlings that will be planted soon.

Gates open at 7:15 p.m. with introductory remarks at 7:45 p.m. The screening will start at 8 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required if you are not vaccinated. Please bring a chair if you can, but there are extras if needed.

For more information, visit www.filmsonpurpose.org or https://villagecolab.org.