Filing Error Could Cost Mahopac Schools Millions

A filing error dating back eight years could result in the Mahopac Central School District losing millions of dollars in New York State aid if special legislation isn’t passed to remedy the impending penalties.

A cost report filing for a capital project due during the 2011-12 school year was never submitted to the state, which could now result in the school system losing about $4 million overall. The district completed several capital projects that year, but errors from a past administration have now led to trouble for the school community that includes some students that weren’t even alive when the oversight occurred.

Assistant superintendent for business affairs Harvey Sotland said he noticed last July there was a form regarding eight small, energy efficient projects that totaled $11 million that was never submitted to the state from 2012. The form is basically a recap of what was spent, he noted.

Because the deadline was missed, the state could withhold money it was going to give the district and force Mahopac to repay money it already received, too. The district would need to pay back $3.1 million, likely over multiple years, and would lose out on $2.7 million it is supposed to receive.