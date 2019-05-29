Fighting Youth Hunger on Putnam Legislature’s Radar

Putnam County legislators want to combat hunger.

To ensure children across Putnam don’t go hungry when they’re not in school, lawmakers discussed starting up the BackPack program last week during a health committee meeting.

The program, run by Feeding America, provides children with easy-to-prepare food so they have enough to eat over the weekends and other days off from school. Items are discreetly put into a child’s backpack by volunteers so they aren’t judged by other classmates. The idea is being spearheaded by Legislator Toni Addonizio, who heard about the program several years ago from her daughter, who is a teacher.

“It would be a wonderful idea for Putnam County,” Addonizio said.

Cornell Cooperative Extension executive director Stefanie Hubert said with the demographics changing