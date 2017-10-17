Field Hockey Notebook

Business as Usual for Lakeland’s Unheralded Ascencao

By Tony Pinciaro

One trait that coaches and teammates always point out in a player is the individual’s impact on the team, outside of their skill level.

Lakeland senior Kelsey McCrudden was not bashful when it comes to portraying fellow captain and classmate, Jess Ascencao, and what she means to the Lakeland varsity field hockey team.

“Jess is a team player and she makes a tremendous impact on our team because she is really someone who wants to make others around her better, and she does just that,” McCrudden said.

“Another amazing quality about Jess, as a teammate, is that no one is intimidated to talk to Jess or ask for advice because she is open to everyone. She helps with the team morale to incredible lengths.

Ascencao, who is also an outstanding softball and basketball player, has developed into an impact player for the 14-0 Hornets. Ascencao is the starting left midfielder, a pivotal position in negating an opposing offense’s ability to work the right side, or strong side, of the field.

“Jess is just so smart and knows how to keep the ball in front of her,” Lakeland coach Sharon Sarsen said. “Jess also has incredible patience with people and with field hockey.”

While Ascencao excels defensively, she has also contributed offensively with five goals, including three on penalty strokes, and four assists. Ascencao said starting on defense, on the left, last year, enabled her to make a smooth transition to midfield.

“Playing left back last year definitely taught me how to play on the left side,” said the three-year varsity player. “Playing left mid you have to make sure you get back, stop the ball and work with the left back.”

Ascencao takes pride in her ability to thwart the opposition from advancing inside Lakeland’s half of the field And, considering Lakeland has only allowed three goals in 14 games, it’s evident teams can’t solve Ascencao.

“Knowing they have the advantage, being on their strong side, I want to be patient and keep them and the ball in front of me,” Ascencao explained. “And as soon as they show a weakness, I go in for the ball.”

Ascencao’s impact on Lakeland goes beyond her skill set.

“Jess is the ‘quiet voice of reason for our team,” Sarsen said. “Jess is the team player that every teams needs. She always puts the team in front of her own personal needs. She is so very well-liked by players and coaches alike. Her team respects what she does and is always excited for her successes.”

Ascencao is excited about the team’s success as Lakeland continues its drive for a ninth consecutive Section 1 Class B and New York State title.

“As a team, we’re very close,” Ascencao said. “We work very well together and this helps us find each other on the field and work together as a team to finish. We’re focusing on sectionals first and if we keep it up hopefully we can win another section title.”

Lakeland hiked its record to 14-0 with an 8-1 win over Scarsdale and 3-0 triumph over Somers.

Emily Kness had a hat trick and McCrudden had two goals and two assists against Scarsdale. Julianna Cappello added two goals and Caroline Cahill finished with three assists.

Emma Halderman netted two goals against Somers and McCrudden collected a goal and an assist. Somers made news for all the wrong reasons this week as first-year coach Marq Mellor, a highly qualified coach, was dismissed from his position and replaced by Leigh Fiorito. Fiorito has been a previous Somers’ varsity field hockey coach and served the Tuskers while Mellor sat out during a puzzling three-game suspension. As per the usual course, the Somers district had no official comment on personnel matters. Still, an in-season dismissal of a coach is about as unusual as it gets.

PANAS had four games in six days, registering wins over Hastings, 3-0, Hen Hud, 5-0, and Our Lady of Lourdes, 3-0, but dropped a 2-1 verdict to Nanuet, on grass.

Center midfielder Danielle Merante had an excellent week with seven goals. She collected two against Hastings, both assisted by Taylor Reilly. Carly O’Connor also had a goal.

Merante had the goal against Nanuet, assisted by Madison Maddocks, then followed with a hat trick against Hen Hud. Taylor Reilly added a goal and three assists and O’Connor also had a goal. Merante, along with Abby Divney and Brianna Viola, had goals against Lourdes.

“Overall, I was satisfied with our play during this long week, but we know we have a challenging week ahead with games against John Jay-Cross River, Brewster and Lakeland, in which we hope to carry some of that momentum into these upcoming games,” Panas coach Andrew Tripaldi said.

PUTNAM VALLEY had two games, a 3-0 loss to perennial Section 1 Class C champion Bronxville and a 1-1 draw with Pleasantville.

After Pleasantville led 1-0 at halftime, Joanna Pelc evened the score with 17 minutes remaining in the game, assisted by Katie McLean. Putnam Valley coach Rebecca Gherardi credited freshman goalie Jillian Rodriguez with playing an excellent game.

Putnam Valley closes out the regular season with three games this week.

Ray Gallagher contributed to this story.