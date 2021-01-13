The Putnam County Metro-North worker who called out sick from work to storm the U.S. Capitol was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon by federal law enforcement officials.

Will Pepe, a seven-year laborer at Metro-North’s Brewster rail yard, is scheduled to appear in White Plains federal court Wednesday morning on charges out of Washington, D.C., a spokesman for the Southern District of New York told The New York Post. The charges were not immediately disclosed.

Last Friday, the MTA suspended the 31-year-old Beacon resident without pay after colleagues and supervisors saw footage of him infiltrating the Capitol on the same day he called out sick from work. Transit officials intend to fire him, The Post reported, with infiltrating the Capitol building a violation of federal law.

“Participation in the riot which resulted in deadly violence at the Capitol last week was abhorrent to the values of the MTA and New Yorkers, and those who attacked that symbol of American democracy disqualified themselves from working for the People of New York,” MTA spokesman Tim Minton told The Post on Tuesday.

“Mr. Pepe is entitled to due process and was suspended last week as part of that process.”

Pepe was part of a mob of Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was in the midst of certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, causing widespread damage, and sending the nation’s capital into lockdown. The riot also resulted in five fatalities.

Pepe’s photo was one of many released by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the FBI last week in a mass effort to identify suspects. Pepe was wanted for unlawful entry, according to DC Police.

The FBI is asking anyone who recognizes someone from the wanted posters or who witnessed any of Wednesday’s activity to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit information online here.