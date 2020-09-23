Fatal White Plains DUI Lands Elmsford Man In Prison

An Elmsford man who drove drunk and killed a pedestrian will spend up to six years in prison, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Glen Robinson, 27, was sentenced on Wednesday before Judge Anne Minihan to two-to-six years in state prison for hitting and killing 57-year-old Bronx resident Susan Benjamin-Bailey. Robinson hit the victim with his car as she crossed the street in front of the Westchester County Center in White Plains last August.

In January, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony.

On Aug. 24, 2019, just after 6:30 a.m., Robinson was driving while intoxicated as Benjamin-Bailey was on her way to work, according to a statement from the DA’s office. At the intersection of Tarrytown Road and Central Avenue, Robinson hit Benjamin-Bailey with his Chevrolet Cruze as she crossed the roadway in front of the County Center.

The victim was taken to White Plains Hospital where she died from injuries sustained from the accident, the release stated.

During Robinson’s sentencing Wednesday morning at Westchester County Court, the victim’s daughter spoke on behalf of her family, explaining the devastating impact her mother’s death has had on them. Emotional impact statements were also made from the victim’s mother, family members, and her 10 siblings in Jamaica.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy, Chief of the Career Criminal Bureau, prosecuted the case.