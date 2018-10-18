Farrakhan Condemned for anti-Semitic Remarks 

Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic remarks at a Sunday event in Detroit have been met with bi-partisan condemnation this week.

Local congressional representative Nita Lowey, a Democrat, characterized Farrakhan’s remarks as “disgusting, unacceptable, and anti-Semitic, and I condemn it in no uncertain terms.”

Farrakhan, who has a long history of using anti-Semitic rhetoric, said at the Detroit event, “I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite.”

In May, Farrakhan ranted about “satanic Jews” during a speech. He has also criticized former President Barack Obama for being “under Jewish influence.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro issued a statement Thursday slamming Farrakhan and his remarks.

“Louis Farrakhan’s blatant anti-Semitism must be met with universal condemnation from all U.S. political leaders of good will,” Molinaro stated. “Mr. Farrakhan has long espoused hateful and dangerous views, and sadly, his type of destabilizing rhetoric is infesting too many on the left and right. Those of us who cherish civility and reason must band together and speak as one — even when we honestly disagree on an issue — to protect a civil peace that must never be taken for granted. This state and nation are better than this and each of us has a role to play, including me.”