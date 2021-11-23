Farm System Reform Act Would Protect Animals, People and Environment

The Farm System Reform Act (H.R.4421/S.2332) has been re-introduced in Congress by Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California). This important legislation would help move farming away from factory farming, also known as Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), and toward more humane and healthful farming practices. The measure would stop the construction of new CAFOs and phase out existing large CAFOs by 2040. This legislation allocates $10 billion annually to support farmers moving to more ethical and sustainable farming practices.

Please support this legislation by contacting your senators and representatives asking them to co-sponsor this vital legislation. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York are current co-sponsors. We can protect animals, workers and consumers, the environment and our health by rethinking our current practices.

Andrea Eisenberg

Mount Kisco