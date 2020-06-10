Farkas Has the Attributes Needed to Replace Step into Lowey’s Shoes

We’re in the home stretch now in the race for the coveted 17th Congressional District seat held for so many years by a champion of progressive values, Nita Lowey.

I had the privilege of spending some time speaking to Nita on a few notable occasions: at a demonstration for immigrant rights in the rain in Ossining, at her White Plains office as a representative of CCoHope Indivisible and at a victory party for then newly-elected County Executive George Latimer at a private home reception in Croton-on-Hudson. From those conversations I learned a lot.

So with Nita’s impending retirement, I set about trying to determine who, in this election, might be the one candidate to best acquit themselves in advancing those same values…the one person exhibiting a steely resolve to fight against the lies and deceit of the current administration and its supporters in Congress.

Most importantly, I was seeking the candidate who had the legislative experience at multiple layers of government enabling them to step into that seat on Day One and continue Nita’s work without missing a beat.

After attending no less than eight candidate speaking events and personally engaging many of the speakers thereafter, I concluded that Evelyn Farkas met that criteria with both the personality and intelligence to make a difference. If you watched any of her Zoom events, I think you’ll agree.

May I ask that you join me in supporting Evelyn Farkas for Congress in the 17th Congressional District. She won’t let you down.

Jay Forbes

Peekskill