Farkas Has Strongest Record to Hit the Ground Running in Congress

In the Democratic primary on June 23, the 17th Congressional District has a wealth of candidates hoping to fill the seat held by Rep. Nita Lowey for over 30 years. We face the challenge of selecting someone who not only shares the strong Democratic goals and values of our district, but also has experience and ability to govern on the national level.

We are living in unprecedented and uncertain times. Time is of the essence. Now, more than ever, we need to choose a candidate who can hit the ground running.

Evelyn Farkas is such a candidate. Farkas has federal experience and national recognition. Her relationships on Capitol Hill enable her to advocate and negotiate effectively for her constituents. She served as President Obama’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Ukraine, Russia and Eurasia where she called out Russian meddling in our elections. She was the executive director of the Congressional Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction, Proliferation and Terrorism, which among other things, made recommendations regarding American vulnerability to an infectious pandemic. Farkas drafted and passed legislation for seven years for the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee. Her career experience clearly sets her apart.

In addition to her experience and strong Democratic platform, Evelyn demonstrates impressive levels of passion, energy, compassion and intelligence. In short, in this time of uncertainty, Evelyn Farkas has what it takes to guide us to a society in which equality and justice are available to all.

Nancy Curcio

Ossining