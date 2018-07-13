Farber, Schleimer to Run for Re-election in Mount Kisco

Mount Kisco village trustees Jean Farber and Karen Schleimer will be running for re-election this fall.

The two Democrats announced their intentions to each seek their third two-year terms last week as the Westchester County Board of Elections accepts petitions for candidates. The deadline to submit a petition is Thursday.

“I am running for re-election because I feel there is so much to get done,” Farber said. “We are just getting started.”

Farber, 69, said she wanted to continue working on the Comprehensive Plan update and the extensive trail system being developed by the village’s historical society. She also enjoys working on initiatives with the Mount Kisco Arts Council.

The village must continue improving its infrastructure and make decisions on future land use and zoning.

“Parking issues and traffic are always a top issue in our village as well as attracting new businesses to fill empty storefronts,” Farber said.

Schleimer, 69, said she wants to increase and relocate parking spaces for the handicapped to better locations, relieve traffic congestion downtown and on North Bedford Road and have a vibrant downtown while maintaining the village’s small town feel.

Schleimer also hopes to increase hours of operation at the Mount Kisco Public Library and work with the library to improve its free programming.

A message left for the Mount Kisco Republican Committee was not returned.

The Mount Kisco Village Board is currently comprised of three Democrats and two independents. In addition to Farber and Schleimer, Trustee Peter Grunthal is a Democrat will Mayor Gina Picinich and Trustee Isi Albanese were elected on the independent 4MK line last November.