Family-Friendly Pirate Festival to Stage Shows in Putnam Valley

The Town of Putnam Valley will be hosting an immersive pirate festival for 19 shows starting this weekend through the end of June.

Kingdom Faire, run by Megara, Inc., which was founded in 2021, is an original theatrical production with talent that have been connected with the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park and Medieval Times in New Jersey.

The shows, which will be held on weekends and Memorial Day from Apr. 30 to June 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., will take place at the Putnam Valley Day Campsite on Peekskill Hollow Road and are expected to draw about 3,500 people per day.

“We are delighted to be able to bring such a fantastic festival to New York,” said Christopher Francia, CEO of Megara, Inc. “We are grateful to the Town of Putnam Valley and the county for their help in bringing this festival to fruition.”

Tracey Walsh, Putnam County’s tourism director, said she was thrilled to have a family-friendly festival help put the county on the map.

“We are always excited to give our residents and tourists a chance to see our lovely county, engage in a variety of activities and art forms and spend a memorable day together,” Walsh stated.

Putnam Valley Supervisor Jacqueline Annabi said the town will receive $82,500 for renting 12 acres of the 161-acre property to Megara and has the potential to earn up to another $25,000 if ticket sales exceed a certain threshold.

“It’s very exciting,” Annabi said. “We’re always looking for new ways to bring down taxes and this seemed like a financially sound decision. People seem very excited about this. Nothing is guaranteed for the future, but we’ll see if it’s something the town can do. If this is a successful event for them and for the town, we will consider keeping them. We don’t know until we try.”

To avoid traffic congestion to the site on the narrow residential road, all visitors from outside the town will have to park at the Jefferson Valley Mall on Route 6 and Lee Boulevard and take a free shuttle bus. Putnam Valley residents who attend will have to park at the town’s senior citizen center and be shuttled over.

Annabi said others may choose to travel to the event by train.

“They do have a very big following,” she said. “Many followers come from New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Our main concern is the health and safety of our residents.”

According to Kingdom Faire’s website, “The Pirate Queen” show is a “unique interactive outdoor performance” that features five acts, each of which can be viewed on its own, but which work together to create an overall storyline that will unfold. Each show features musical numbers, stage combat, humor and drama and will appeal to all ages. Each weekend has a different theme.

Tickets are $25 at the gate and $23 online. For more information, visit https://kingdomfaire.com.