Fair Ridge Cemetery Celebration, Tour Rescheduled for Nov. 5

Sunday afternoon’s 150th anniversary celebration by the New Castle Historical Society of Fair Ridge Cemetery has been postponed until Sunday, Nov. 5 due to the forecast of heavy rain.

The program, “Come and Meet Your (Former) Neighbors: Now Permanently Residing at Fair Ridge Cemetery,” includes guided tours of its most historic sections. The event will take place from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. with tours scheduled for 1, 2:15 and 3:30 p.m.

Founded in 1867 by a group of prominent New Castle residents, its first president was Horace Greeley. The cemetery tours will highlight the monuments of several historic families, whose landmark homes still exist, such as the Haights, Havilands, Quinbys and Washburns. Refreshments will be served.

Fair Ridge Cemetery is located at 475 Quaker Rd. in Chappaqua. Advance registration is recommended. For information and to register, contact Cassie Ward at 914-238-4666 or e-mail director@newcastlehs.org.