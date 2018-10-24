More Explosives Discovered: Hillary Clinton, Obama, CNN

A Secret Service employee who monitors mail sent to Hillary Clinton’s office discovered an explosive late Tuesday, a day after a similar device was found in billionaire philanthropist and Westchester resident George Soros’s Katonah mailbox.

A comparable contraption was also sent to former President Barack Obama’s office and was discovered by Secret Service personnel in Washington, D.C. early on Wednesday morning.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The device sent to Hillary Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County. Bill and Hillary Clinton purchased a home in Chappaqua in 1999 as Bill Clinton was completing his presidency and Hillary Clinton prepared to run for a U.S. Senate seat in New York.

CNN’s Manhattan offices were also evacuated Wednesday morning and the bomb squad summoned when an explosive device reached its offices. None of the devices harmed anyone.

Soros — like Clinton, Obama and CNN — is a favorite target of right-wing groups, and he is also the subject of virulent anti-Semitism. He’s also a major donor to Democratic Party candidates and progressive causes.

The device found in Soros’s mailbox was detonated by bomb squad technicians.

Federal authorities are investigating whether all four cases are linked.